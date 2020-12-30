Nautilus, Inc. Announces Change to Its Fiscal Year  

Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:NLS), the innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a change in the Company's fiscal year from the twelve months beginning January 1 and ending December 31 to the twelve months beginning April 1 and ending March 31. The Company plans to file a transition report on Form 10-QT for the transition period from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021. The Company’s fiscal year 2022 will begin April 1, 2021 and end March 31, 2022.

About Nautilus, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

