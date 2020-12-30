Guardant Health to Participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Guardant Health’s management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 11 at 7:50 a.m. Pacific Time / 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com.