 

Letter of Intent Terminated Between Paul Mueller Company and Subsidiary, Mueller Field Operations, Inc.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company, Inc. (OTC: MUEL), a global stainless steel processing equipment manufacturer, today announced the mutual agreement to terminate the letter of intent dated December 11, 2020, pursuant to which Paul Mueller Company was to sell its entire equity interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mueller Field Operations, Inc. (MFO) to the management of MFO. MFO will continue to provide its customers with complex, on-site tank fabrication and other field-installed equipment as a Paul Mueller Company subsidiary.

For additional information about Paul Mueller Company, MFO, or any of the products and services they provide, please go to http://www.paulmueller.com.

Press Contact: Jay Holden | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9422

jholden@paulmueller.com | http://paulmueller.com


