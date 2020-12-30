 

Devon Energy and WPX Energy Shareholders Approve Merger of Equals

OKLAHOMA CITY & TULSA, Okla., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corporation (“Devon”) (NYSE: DVN) and WPX Energy, Inc. (“WPX”) (NYSE: WPX) today announced the shareholders of both companies voted in favor of all proposals necessary for the closing of the previously announced all-stock merger of equals between Devon and WPX. The merger is anticipated to close on January 7, 2021.

At the special meeting of Devon shareholders held today, more than 70 percent of the shares of Devon common stock were represented, and more than 99 percent of the votes cast were in favor of the transaction. At the special meeting of WPX shareholders held today, more than 87 percent of the shares of WPX common stock were represented, and more than 99 percent of the votes cast were in favor of the transaction.

“We are pleased with the strong support we received from both companies’ shareholders,” said Dave Hager, Devon’s president and CEO. “This is an important milestone as we move toward uniting our complementary assets to create a leading U.S. energy company, with a focus on accelerating free cash flow growth and the return of capital to shareholders.”

“Today’s overwhelmingly positive support from both Devon and WPX stockholders reflects what an outstanding opportunity this is to maximize our businesses, drive synergies and accomplish our objectives for shareholders,” said Rick Muncrief, WPX’s chairman and CEO.

“Together, we’ll be one of the strongest oil producers in the U.S., differentiated by our unwavering focus on profitable, per-share growth and commitment to deliver top-tier ESG performance. We look forward to joining forces with Devon to deliver sustainable results and unlock the value of this combination for shareholders.”

Devon and WPX will each file the final vote results for their respective special meetings on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Under the terms of the merger agreement, WPX shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.5165 shares of Devon common stock for each share of WPX common stock owned.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

