Puma Exploration Closes $1,500,000 Private Placement

In connection with the private placement, the company has paid cash finders' fees totalling of $106,744 and issued 533,720 finders' warrants, each entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of Puma at a price of $0.20 for 24 months. All securities issued to purchasers and finders under the offering are subject to a four-month holding period from the date of issuance of the securities, pursuant to applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The placement has received the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (“Puma”) is pleased to announce the final closing of the offering previously announced on November 30, 2020. The Company issued 7,500,000 Flow-Through units at the price of $0.20 per Unit. Each unit comprises one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant gives its holder the right to purchase one common share at a price of $0.25 per share until December 30, 2022.

One insider of the company participated in the placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,700. The insider purchased units under the same terms as the other investors. The participation of the insider is exempt from the formal valuation and shareholder approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, on the basis that the fair market value of such participation or the consideration paid by such insiders does not exceed 25 percent of the market capitalization of the company.

The net proceeds from the offering will be mainly used for the exploration of the flagship Triple Fault Gold Project in New Brunswick, including, but not limited to, proceeding with district-scale Heli-Borne Geophysics surveys, to initiate the first drilling program on the Williams Brook property, to begin the drilling program on its Chester Copper Project, as well as for general corporate purposes.

O’NEIL GOLD TREND (OGT)

The first phase of the 2020 summer exploration program lead to the discovery of the GOLD O’Neil Showing with the presence of a significant and pervasive potential gold trend over 5.0km along the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT). The O’Neil Showing consists of an altered and brecciated rhyolite injected with quartz veins and quartz stockworks. The altered and brecciated rhyolite is open in all directions.