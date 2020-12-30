 

AIG to Redeem 3.300% Notes Due 2021

30.12.2020, 22:16  |  46   |   |   

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding 3.300% Notes Due 2021 (Common Code 026874DG9/ ISIN US026874DG98) (the “Notes”) on February 1, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). On the Redemption Date, AIG will pay to the registered holders of the Notes a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date. As of December 30, 2020, $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were outstanding.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes. Holders of the Notes should refer to the notice of redemption delivered to the registered holders of the Notes by The Bank of New York Mellon, the trustee with respect to the Notes.

Certain statements in this press release, including those describing the completion of the redemption, constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only AIG’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside AIG’s control. It is possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those in the forward-looking statements are discussed throughout AIG’s periodic filings with the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

