Adaptive Biotechnologies to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced it will be participating in the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



Adaptive Biotechnologies’ management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 11th at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.adaptivebiotech.com.