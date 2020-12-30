Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mark Wallace, and Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET on January 7, 2021.



You may access a live webcast of the virtual event on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti’s website following the presentation.