Amedisys to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), one of America's leading home health, hospice and personal care companies, today announced that Paul B. Kusserow, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.



The presentation will begin at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time. To access a live webcast of the Amedisys presentation, please log on through our website at http://investors.amedisys.com.