U.S. Global Investors Announces It Has Realized Substantial Gains in Its Investment Portfolio

San Antonio, TX, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW ) (the “Company”), a boutique registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, is pleased to announce that it has recently sold 10 million shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSX.V: HIVE ) (OTCQX:HVBTF) (“HIVE”), locking in substantial gains. HIVE is the world’s first publicly-traded firm involved in the business of mining new cryptocurrencies. The Company also announces that it plans to reinvest the proceeds from the sale back into HIVE via a private placement of unsecured convertible debentures, subject to regulatory approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Frank Holmes, the Company CEO and Interim Executive Chairman of HIVE, comments: “U.S. Global Investors has recently sold shares of HIVE with the goal of redeploying capital back into HIVE. No shares have been sold by me personally, despite reports to the contrary. My personal ownership of HIVE stock is completely separate from the Company’s, and any reports that suggest I sold my holdings were made erroneously. I continue to believe strongly in the long-term vision of HIVE, and I’m excited to remain a part of its unique story.

“By repositioning our investment in HIVE, we seek to continue participating in the crypto-mining ecosystem while lowering much of the volatility of our investment portfolio. Two years ago, a change was made to how we record unrealized gains and losses of certain corporate investments, such that our equity position in HIVE often swung our net income dramatically quarter-to-quarter. Obviously debt securities such as convertible debentures come with their own risks, but historically they’ve been less volatile than stocks.

“It’s important for investors and traders to manage their expectations, as every asset class has its own DNA of volatility. Bitcoin and Ethereum are extremely volatile, which is reflected in HIVE’s stock price since it mines both coins. HIVE is the most liquid crypto-mining stock, and yet it’s still more volatile than a highly disruptive mega-cap stock like Tesla.”

Redeploying Capital Back Into HIVE

The Company locked in gains of approximately $18 million after selling the 10 million shares of HIVE. Fifteen million dollars of this is expected to be put toward the private placement, if approved by regulators.

The debentures are expected to mature 60 months following the date of issuance, bearing interest at a rate of 8% per year, paid monthly. They are also expected to be issued at par, with each one being redeemable by HIVE at any time, and convertible at the option of the Company into common shares in the capital of HIVE at a conversion price of C$3.00 per share.