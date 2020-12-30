 

U.S. Global Investors Announces It Has Realized Substantial Gains in Its Investment Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 22:29  |  79   |   |   

San Antonio, TX, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the “Company”), a boutique registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, is pleased to announce that it has recently sold 10 million shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSX.V:HIVE) (OTCQX:HVBTF) (“HIVE”), locking in substantial gains. HIVE is the world’s first publicly-traded firm involved in the business of mining new cryptocurrencies. The Company also announces that it plans to reinvest the proceeds from the sale back into HIVE via a private placement of unsecured convertible debentures, subject to regulatory approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

HIVE Shares Sold by U.S. Global Investors

Frank Holmes, the Company CEO and Interim Executive Chairman of HIVE, comments: “U.S. Global Investors has recently sold shares of HIVE with the goal of redeploying capital back into HIVE. No shares have been sold by me personally, despite reports to the contrary. My personal ownership of HIVE stock is completely separate from the Company’s, and any reports that suggest I sold my holdings were made erroneously. I continue to believe strongly in the long-term vision of HIVE, and I’m excited to remain a part of its unique story.

“By repositioning our investment in HIVE, we seek to continue participating in the crypto-mining ecosystem while lowering much of the volatility of our investment portfolio. Two years ago, a change was made to how we record unrealized gains and losses of certain corporate investments, such that our equity position in HIVE often swung our net income dramatically quarter-to-quarter. Obviously debt securities such as convertible debentures come with their own risks, but historically they’ve been less volatile than stocks.

“It’s important for investors and traders to manage their expectations, as every asset class has its own DNA of volatility. Bitcoin and Ethereum are extremely volatile, which is reflected in HIVE’s stock price since it mines both coins. HIVE is the most liquid crypto-mining stock, and yet it’s still more volatile than a highly disruptive mega-cap stock like Tesla.”

Redeploying Capital Back Into HIVE

The Company locked in gains of approximately $18 million after selling the 10 million shares of HIVE. Fifteen million dollars of this is expected to be put toward the private placement, if approved by regulators.

The debentures are expected to mature 60 months following the date of issuance, bearing interest at a rate of 8% per year, paid monthly. They are also expected to be issued at par, with each one being redeemable by HIVE at any time, and convertible at the option of the Company into common shares in the capital of HIVE at a conversion price of C$3.00 per share.

Seite 1 von 2
US Global Investors (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Global Investors Announces It Has Realized Substantial Gains in Its Investment Portfolio San Antonio, TX, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the “Company”), a boutique registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, is pleased to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Victory Square Provides Corporate Update on Record Year
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Year End Summary of Key Activities
Gold Plus Mining Acquires Strategic Mineral Claims Contiguous to Benchmark Metal’s “Lawyers” ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the ...
Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results
Xebec Closes Previously Announced Upsized Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
All American Equity Fund Merges with Global Luxury Goods Fund (USLUX)
03.12.20
U.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends and Share Repurchase Program