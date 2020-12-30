 

UGI to Acquire Mountaineer Gas Company

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mountaintop Energy Holdings LLC, owner of Mountaineer Gas Company (“Mountaineer”), the largest gas local distribution company in West Virginia for an enterprise value of $540 million, which includes the assumption of approximately $140 million of debt.

  • Highly strategic and complementary investment in a single-state utility adjacent to UGI’s existing utility footprint.
  • Enterprise value represents approximately 1.4 times projected 2021 rate base.
  • The acquisition will increase UGI’s regulated utility rate base and customers served by nearly 14% and 30%, respectively, and is consistent with its strategy to focus growth investments on natural gas and renewable energy solutions opportunities.
  • Accretive to adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) in first full year of operations.
  • Supports all financial targets and commitments including long-term 6% - 10% EPS growth and 4% annual dividend growth.
  • Mountaineer offers a secure platform for growth with predictable, regulated investment opportunities over the next several decades to improve the safety and reliability of the distribution system, serve new customers on the system, decrease methane and greenhouse gas emissions (“GHG”), and build on a long history of providing excellent customer service.

Mountaineer serves nearly 215,000 customers across 50 of the state’s 55 counties. The customer base is approximately 90% residential, with the remaining 10% comprised of commercial and industrial customers. Mountaineer is fully regulated, and its system has nearly 6,000 miles of distribution, transmission, and gathering pipelines.

“We are very pleased to announce this important transaction and expand our core utility operations in the mid-Atlantic region,” said John L. Walsh, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI. “The transaction is immediately accretive to adjusted EPS and provides us with an opportunity to support our customers in West Virginia with a long-term commitment to ensure safe, reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible natural gas services. Our existing Utilities business has shown the value of this long-term commitment to system enhancement and we expect to make a similar commitment in West Virginia. We see significant investment opportunities to continue, if not accelerate, the replacement of over 1,500 miles of bare steel pipelines and expand the reach of natural gas in West Virginia to both unserved and underserved areas. These investments will improve the safety and reliability of the distribution system and align with our environmental efforts to lower methane and other GHG emissions. We expect Mountaineer’s rate base to grow by a compound annual growth rate of approximately 10% - 12% over the long term.

