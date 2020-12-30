 

AmerisourceBergen Announces Date and Time for First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) today announced that it plans to release its results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 on Thursday, February 4, 2021, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 4, 2021.

Participating in the conference call will be:

Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James F. Cleary, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

The dial-in number for the live call will be (844) 808-6694. From outside the United States, dial +1 (412) 317-5282. The live call will also be webcast via the Company’s website at investor.amerisourcebergen.com. Users are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes in advance of the scheduled start time of the call.

Replays of the call will be made available via telephone and webcast. A replay of the webcast will be posted on investor.amerisourcebergen.com approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year. The telephone replay will also be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for 7 days. To access the telephone replay from within the United States, dial (877) 344-7529. From Canada, dial +1 (855) 669-9658. From outside the United States and Canada, dial +1 (412) 317-0088. The access code for the replay is 10150879.

The Company also announced it will participate in the 13th Annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, and the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Please check the website investor.amerisourcebergen.com for updates regarding the timing of the live webcasts and for replay information.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work—and powered by our 22,000 associates—we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500, with more than $185 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries. Learn more at investor.amerisourcebergen.com.

