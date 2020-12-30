Osisko Metals Announces Closing of $6.5 Million Royalty Financing on Pine Point Project and $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units
MONTREAL, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Corporation" or "Osisko Metals") (TSXV: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced royalty financing pursuant to which Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko Royalties") was granted a further 0.5% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR royalty") on the Pine Point Project for cash consideration of $6.5 million (the "NSR Amendment"). After giving effect to the NSR Amendment, Osisko Royalties now holds a combined 2% NSR royalty on the Pine Point Project (which is not subject to buy-back rights in favor of Osisko Metals).
The Corporation is also pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced non-brokered private placement, pursuant to which the Corporation sold an aggregate of 4,130,250 units of the Corporation (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.48 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,982,520 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant of the Corporation (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.58 per share for a 24-month period following the closing date of the Offering.
The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for the development of Osisko Metals' Pine Point Project, specifically drilling and hydrogeological studies, as well as general corporate purposes.
The following "insiders" of the Corporation have subscribed for Units under the Offering:
|Insider
|Category
|Number of Units
|Subscription Amount
|Robert Wares
|10% Security Holder; CEO and Chairman
|1,250,000
|$
|600,000
Osisko Mining Inc. also subscribed for 1,250,000 Units as part of the Offering, representing a subscription amount of $600,000.
Each subscription by an "insider" is considered to be a "related party transaction" for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and Policy 5.9 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Corporation is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements available under MI 61-101. The Corporation is exempt from the formal valuation requirement in section 5.4 of MI 61-101 in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization, and no securities of the Corporation are listed or quoted for trading on prescribed stock exchanges or stock markets. Additionally, the Corporation is exempt from minority shareholder approval requirement in section 5.6 of MI 61-101 in reliance on section 5.7(b) as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization.
