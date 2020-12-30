Osisko Metals Announces Closing of $6.5 Million Royalty Financing on Pine Point Project and $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



MONTREAL, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Corporation" or "Osisko Metals") (TSXV: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced royalty financing pursuant to which Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko Royalties") was granted a further 0.5% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR royalty") on the Pine Point Project for cash consideration of $6.5 million (the "NSR Amendment"). After giving effect to the NSR Amendment, Osisko Royalties now holds a combined 2% NSR royalty on the Pine Point Project (which is not subject to buy-back rights in favor of Osisko Metals).

The Corporation is also pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced non-brokered private placement, pursuant to which the Corporation sold an aggregate of 4,130,250 units of the Corporation (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.48 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,982,520 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant of the Corporation (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.58 per share for a 24-month period following the closing date of the Offering.