R1 RCM to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10:50 am ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live webcast.