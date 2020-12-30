 

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units from December 1, 2020 to date, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 1,716,331 to 736,020,150 common shares with voting rights as at December 30, 2020.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on December 30, 2020 at 17:00 Eastern Time.

Contact: Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5565; Brandon Throop, Manager, Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50



Disclaimer

