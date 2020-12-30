 

Integra Resources Establishes ATM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ITR; NYSE American: ITRG) today announced that it has entered into an at-the-market Equity Distribution Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated (“Stifel”) to establish an at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”). The ATM Program, if used, will allow Common Shares to be issued in an opportunistic manner from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company’s discretion. If the Company decides to utilize the ATM Program, net proceeds would be expected to fund additional exploration drilling. Any Common Shares sold under the ATM Program will be sold at the prevailing market price at the time of sale, when sold through the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) or any other existing trading market for the Common Shares in the United States. No common shares will be offered or sold in Canada.

The Company has filed a prospectus supplement (the “Supplement”) dated December 30, 2020 to a short form base shelf prospectus dated August 21, 2020 (the “Base Prospectus”) and in the United States pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-10, which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 24, 2020 (the “Registration Statement”), in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States.

Copies of the Supplement and accompanying Base Prospectus may be obtained by contacting Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attn: Syndicate Department, 1 South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, by telephone at 855-300-7136 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com. The Sales Agreement, the Supplement and the accompanying Base Prospectus can also be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. 

About Integra Resources

Integra is a development-stage mining company focused on the exploration and de-risking of the past producing DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in Idaho, USA. Integra is led by the management team from Integra Gold Corp. which successfully grew, developed and sold the Lamaque Project, in Quebec, for C$600 M in 2017. Since acquiring the DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver Deposits, in late 2017, the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing a robust economic study in its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment. The Company is currently focused on resource growth through brownfield and greenfield exploration and the start of pre-feasibility level studies designed to advance the DeLamar Project towards a potential construction decision. For additional information, please reference the “Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the DeLamar and Florida Mountain Gold – Silver Project, Owyhee County, Idaho, USA (October 22, 2019).”

