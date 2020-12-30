RAMM Pharma Enters European Cannabis Market with Strategic Investment in Canapar Corp.

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or "RAMM") (CSE: RAMM), a leader in plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical and other cannabis-based products, is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired 49% of Canapar Corp. (“Canapar”) (the “Canapar Shares”). The Canapar Shares were acquired from Canopy Rivers Corporation (“Canopy Rivers”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Canopy Rivers Inc. (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF). Canapar, through its wholly owned subsidiary Canapar SrL (“Canapar Italy”), will be one of Europe’s largest vertically integrated Cannabis companies when fully operational. Canapar’s state of the art extraction plant is the largest in Europe and has been custom designed for the production of active compounds to be used in high-quality pharmaceutical, wellness and cosmetic products from its 1,000-hectare Italian-based organic hemp production and processing platform. The strategic investment is expected to immediately enhance RAMM and Canapar’s ability to capitalize on the rapidly expanding European and global cannabis markets, provide additional opportunities to expand RAMM’s distribution footprint for its portfolio of internationally registered and approved pharmaceutical and other cannabis-based products and further leverage Canapar’s significant investment in its extensive vertically integrated operation and industry expertise.



“Canapar is positioned to be a leader in the European Cannabis market and this strategic investment provides RAMM with a significant presence in Europe creating a prominent and differentiated global platform,” stated Jack Burnett, Chief Executive Officer of RAMM.

“We welcome RAMM as a strategic investor in Canapar and are very optimistic about the opportunities to cross-leverage our respective expertise, product portfolios and established presence in an expansive number of international markets”, stated Sergio Martines, Chief Executive Officer of Canapar.

A video overview of Canapar’s operations can be found he r e and additional information about Canapar and can be found on its website www.canapar.com .

About the European Cannabis Market

Europe represents one of the largest potential cannabis markets globally. The Europe cannabis market is currently valued at US$3.5 billion and expected to reach US$37 billion by 2027 with an anticipated CAGR of 29.6% from 2020 to 2027 (ResearchAndMarkets.com, 2020). European countries are experiencing a transformation in the regulations for marketing cannabis and related products, facilitating easier cultivation, processing, and trade of the cannabis-derived products across this region.