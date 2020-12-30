Clene Nanomedicine Closes Merger with Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Provides Corporate Update

Proceeds from the transaction totaled approximately $31.9 million, combining funds held in Tottenham’s trust account and a concurrent $22.4 million PIPE financing

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. (“Clene”) (NASDAQ: CLNN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the closing of a merger with Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (“Tottenham”) and provided a corporate update. Proceeds from this transaction totaled approximately $31.9 million, which included funds held in Tottenham’s trust account and a concurrent private placement investment in public equity (PIPE) financing led by existing Clene shareholders. Tottenham shareholders approved the transaction on December 30, 2020. The combined, publicly traded company will operate under the name Clene Inc., and its common stock will commence trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on December 31, 2020, under the ticker symbol “CLNN.” Clene’s management team will continue leading the merged company following this transaction.

“Since its inception, Clene has sought to revolutionize the treatment of neurodegenerative disease by leveraging the power of neuro-reparative nanocatalysis to enhance cellular bioenergetic mechanisms,” said Rob Etherington, president and chief executive officer of Clene. “Through the successful execution of this strategy, we have advanced our lead asset, CNM-Au8, into Phase 2 and 3 clinical studies that aim to address neurodegenerative diseases of high unmet medical need, such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. We are thrilled to have the added financial flexibility provided by Tottenham, our PIPE investors and existing shareholders as we advance these trials and the rest of our nanotherapeutic pipeline as a public company. This, combined with our interim clinical data set, leaves us well-positioned to deliver multiple value-creating milestones as we seek to shift the paradigm of neurodegenerative disease treatment and improve the lives of patients.”