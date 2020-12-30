 

Stone Gold Inc. Completes $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 23:32  |  71   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Gold Inc. (TSX-V: STG) ("Stone Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement, previously announced on December 16, 2020, for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000 (the “Offering”). The Offering consisted of the sale of 2,500,000 flow through units (the “FT Units”) at a price of $0.20 per FT Unit.

Each FT Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company issued on a flow-through basis within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (a “FT Share”), and one-half of one (0.5) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the closing of the Offering.

The proceeds from the issuance of the FT Units will be used for “Canadian exploration expenses” and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (the "Qualifying Expenditures"), as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Company intends to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures to subscribers of FT Units for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

In connection with the Offering, eligible finders were paid $23,674 in cash compensation for their assistance with the Offering.

The Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Related Party Transaction

In connection with the Offering, Brian Howlett, a Director of the Company, acquired 59,000 FT Units. Mr. Howlett’s participation in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" under the Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relies on the exemption from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 available on the basis of the securities of the Company not being listed on specified markets, including the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange, the NASDAQ or certain overseas stock exchanges. The Company also relies on the exemption from minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the anticipated participation in the Offering by Mr. Howlett does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

Seite 1 von 2
Stone Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stone Gold Inc. Completes $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stone Gold Inc. (TSX-V: STG) ("Stone Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Victory Square Provides Corporate Update on Record Year
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Year End Summary of Key Activities
Gold Plus Mining Acquires Strategic Mineral Claims Contiguous to Benchmark Metal’s “Lawyers” ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the ...
Triumph Gold Announces Additional Subscription Funds Received
Global Care Capital Announces LOI for Acquisition of ASIC Power Company
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Stone Gold Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to C$500,000
09.12.20
Stone Gold Inc. Announces Corporate Secretary Appointment