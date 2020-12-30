 

Novo Receives Final Approval to Graduate to Toronto Stock Exchange and Changes Fiscal Year End

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 23:33  |  56   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and list on TSX its common shares (the “Shares”) and all 8,596,184 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) issued pursuant to the Company’s brokered and non-brokered private placements in August (please see the Company’s news release dated August 27, 2020 for further details).

The Shares and Warrants will commence trading on TSX under their existing ticker symbols “NVO” and “NVO.WT”, respectively, at the market open on January 4, 2021. Accordingly, December 31 will be the last day of trading of the Company’s securities on the TSXV. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the graduation and listing on TSX.

The Shares will continue to be listed on the OTCQX under the symbol “NSRPF”.

The Company also reports that is has changed its fiscal year end from January 31 to December 31 in order to align its financial reporting period with industry peers. Shareholders with any questions are encouraged to contact Ronan Sabo-Walsh, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, at +1-604-562-4854 or ronan.sabo-walsh@novoresources.com with any questions.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo is advancing its flagship Beatons Creek gold project to production while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

Quinton Hennigh                        

Quinton Hennigh

Chairman and President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Novo Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Receives Final Approval to Graduate to Toronto Stock Exchange and Changes Fiscal Year End VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Victory Square Provides Corporate Update on Record Year
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Year End Summary of Key Activities
Gold Plus Mining Acquires Strategic Mineral Claims Contiguous to Benchmark Metal’s “Lawyers” ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the ...
Triumph Gold Announces Additional Subscription Funds Received
Global Care Capital Announces LOI for Acquisition of ASIC Power Company
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
Novo Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
17.12.20
Novo Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
17.12.20
Beatons Creek Operational Update
16.12.20
Novo and Sumitomo Complete Earn-In Over Kangan Project at Egina With Essential Metals Limited
15.12.20
Novo Announces Post-AGM Investor Presentation Details
15.12.20
Novo Identifies Numerous Oxide Targets for Follow Up in 2021 at Its Newly Consolidated Nullagine Gold Project
08.12.20
Novo Confirms Delivery of Steinert KSS Mechanical Sorter and Provides Operational Update From Beatons Creek

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
302
Novo Resources: 150% in 3 Tagen ! Und jetzt ?