Eve & Co Announces CAD$1M Private Financing

The CAD$1M financing has a two-year term and is to be received in two equal tranches of CAD$500,000. The first CAD$500,000 tranche has been received – net of issuance costs of approximately CAD$29,000 – and bears interest – payable monthly – at 15% per annum for the first year and 11% per annum for the second year. Monthly repayments of principal and interest can only be made during the second year of the term. The principal outstanding will be repaid to the Lender at the end of the two-year term.

The second CAD$500,000 tranche will be received from the Lender upon five days written request from NMC. It will bear interest – payable monthly – at 15% per annum for the first year and 11% per annum for the second year. Monthly repayments of principal and interest can only be made during the second year of the term. The principal outstanding will be repaid to the Lender at the end of the two-year term. The second CAD$500,000 tranche will only be available for the first year and a facility fee of 0.5% per annum on this second tranche will accrue – and be paid – monthly to the Lender. The Loan is secured by the assets of the Company and NMC and guarantees and is expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

ABOUT EVE & CO INCORPORATED

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary NMC, holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extracts and has received its European Union certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice which allows Eve & Co to distribute its products to the European Union. NMC was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario. The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca.