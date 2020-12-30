 

Eden Empire Sets Date to Commence Trading on the CSE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Empire Inc. (CSE: EDEN) (the "Company" or "Eden") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading effective at the open of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on Monday, January 4, 2021 under the ticker symbol "EDEN".

Eden Empire, using its award winning and established nationwide brand will operate retail cannabis stores in Canada and the United States. The Company has the intention to expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing‎ and become a fully integrated cannabis product company in various states throughout the US.

Gerry Trapasso, Director & CEO, commented, "We have strategically positioned Eden to access a niche market in the cannabis sector. We look forward to beginning the rollout of our retail stores in key locations across Canada and the US. In a highly competitive industry, Eden will use its experienced management team, unique street-style branding and top-tier procurement, to stand out against our competitors."

Gerry Trapasso, CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

About Eden Empire

Eden Empire is in the business of investments and operations in the cannabis sector and engaging in retail cannabis sales. Eden Empire intends to expand its retail operations in Canada and to expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing‎ and become a fully integrated cannabis product company in the United States.

Eden Empire has an award winning and established nationwide brand, including a substantial intellectual property portfolio, and a dedicated management team with extensive cannabis industry experience. Upon completion of Eden Empire's currently intended acquisitions, and approval to operate its retail locations, the Company is expected to have a significant retail cannabis footprint in Canada and Michigan. Retail cannabis operations are an emerging sector with significant cash flow potential.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", “upon” "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to receiving final listing approval, trading of the Eden Shares, conversion of Eden Debentures and the requisite corporate law and regulatory approvals in respect thereof, and proposed future transactions Eden Empire may undertake and their expected timing.

