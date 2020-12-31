 

Medicenna Establishes At-the-Market Sales Facility

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDNA, TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, announced today that it has entered into a sales agreement with SVB Leerink acting as sales agent (the “Sales Agreement”), pursuant to which the Company may, from time to time sell, through “at-the-market” offerings on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Nasdaq”) such number of common shares as would have an aggregate offering price of up to US$25 million (the “ATM Offering”) under the ATM Prospectus Supplement (as defined below).

SVB Leerink, at Medicenna’s discretion and instruction, will use its commercially reasonable efforts to sell the common shares at prevailing market prices from time to time. No offers or sales of common shares will be made in Canada or through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). The ATM Offering will be made by way of a prospectus supplement (the “ATM Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company's Canadian final base shelf prospectus, as amended, and the Company’s United States final base shelf prospectus which is contained in the Company’s U.S. registration statement on Form F-10 (File No. 333-238905), dated July 28, 2020 and declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 30, 2020.

The ATM Prospectus Supplement has been filed in Canada with the Ontario Securities Commission, as principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission and in the United States with the SEC. The TSX has conditionally approved the ATM Offering and the Nasdaq has been notified of the ATM Offering.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the ATM Offering, if any, for general corporate purposes including, but not limited, to working capital expenditures, research and development expenditures, and clinical trial expenditures.

The ATM Offering will terminate upon the earlier of (a) the sale of US$25 million of common shares subject to the Sales Agreement, (b) the termination of the Sales Agreement by SVB Leerink or the Company, as permitted therein, or (c) August 28, 2022.

Copies of the ATM Prospectus Supplement will be available upon request by contacting SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@sbvleerink.com. The ATM Prospectus Supplement (together with the related base shelf prospectus) is also available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Before you invest, you should read the ATM Prospectus Supplement and the related base shelf prospectus and other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company, the sales agreement and the ATM Offering.

09.12.20
Medicenna Announces Oral Presentation at the 2nd Annual Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit
02.12.20
Medicenna Hosting Key Opinion Leader Call on MDNA55 for the Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme

28.12.20
MDNA.TO ( Mkap C$ 36M) (Cash C$20 M) Positive P2 Daten in Q1 könnten für Zulassung reichen