 

Richland County, Montana, Burn Permits Available Online

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.12.2020, 01:06  |  61   |   |   

Beginning Dec. 31, the citizens of Richland County, Montana, will be able to buy a burn permit without leaving home.

Developed in partnership with NIC Montana, the Richland County Burn Permit service is available online at burnpermits.mt.gov. Through the new website, citizens will have instant access to purchase permits, add multiple burn locations to a single permit and print permits at home or send permits to themselves electronically by email. The online service accepts both debit and credit cards as well as electronic checks (eChecks).

This service is important to Richland County residents, because it will make it easier to obtain their burn permits. It will also help the sheriff’s office and Richland County fire departments quickly recognize controlled burns and avoid false alarms.

Citizens can activate a permit online or by visiting the Richland County fire station, 1105 Third St. N.W. in Sidney. The Burn Permit service displays real-time updates on an interactive county map when a customer activates a permit by entering the permit number and the start and stop times of the burn. County fire and emergency personnel can use the service to monitor current burn activity within the county.

County residents also may call the fire chief of their respective department to obtain a permit. Both new and renewed permits cost $10 and are valid through the current calendar year. Renewed permits will not be available for purchase until the beginning of the new burn season on Jan. 1, 2022.

About Montana.Gov (NIC Montana)

Helena-based NIC Montana builds, operates and maintains the State of Montana’s digital government services that are available through the official website, mt.gov. NIC Montana is a wholly owned subsidiary of digital government services firm NIC.

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

NIC Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Richland County, Montana, Burn Permits Available Online Beginning Dec. 31, the citizens of Richland County, Montana, will be able to buy a burn permit without leaving home. Developed in partnership with NIC Montana, the Richland County Burn Permit service is available online at burnpermits.mt.gov. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Recipharm and Moderna Finalize Agreement for Aseptic Drug Product Manufacturing and Fill-Finish for ...
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Restaurant Brands International Inc. ...
Devon Energy and WPX Energy Shareholders Approve Merger of Equals
DPW Holdings Announces Alzamend Neuro, Inc.’s Confidential Submission of a Draft Registration ...
Arcturus Therapeutics to Advance ARCT-032, an Aerosolized LUNAR mRNA-based Therapeutic, as a ...
Incyte and Cellenkos Enter into Global Development Collaboration Agreement for CK0804
Perella Weinberg Partners and FinTech IV Announce Execution of Definitive Business Combination ...
NICE CEO Barak Eilam Named 2020 CEO of the Year by Calcalist
UGI to Acquire Mountaineer Gas Company
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
Kansas Courts Now Accept Marriage License Applications Online
16.12.20
Alabama Professional Bail Bonding Board Website Receives International Gold Award
10.12.20
NIC Enables Residents to Pay Property Taxes with Cash via CheckFreePay Despite COVID-19 Office Closings
10.12.20
Alabama Department of Revenue Services Now Available by Appointment Via NIC’s TeleGov
08.12.20
State of Vermont, NIC Vermont Launch New Outdoor Recreation Mobile App
07.12.20
Arkansas Awarded Digital States Survey Citizen Centric Award
07.12.20
West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office Wins National Award for One Stop Business Portal
02.12.20
Utah.gov, NIC Utah Offering Scenic Video Conference Backgrounds

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.05.20
1
NIC Inc. eure Meinungen?