 

WinHealth and Immedica enter agreement giving Winhealth rights to Ravicti in China and several other Asia-Pacific countries

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.12.2020, 02:00  |  32   |   |   

STOCKHOLM and HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hongkong WinHealth Pharma Group CO., Ltd and Immedica Pharma AB, today announce that they have entered an agreement under which WinHealth gains the exclusive commercial rights to Ravicti (glycerol phenylbutyrate), in a territory covering the Greater China Area, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.

Ravicti is in Europe and North America indicated for treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD), and under the announced partnership, WinHealth is granted a license to register and commercialize the product in UCD in the countries of the specified territory.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce this partnership with WinHealth, under which we will be able to make Ravicti available to UCD patients also in this part of the world. It also strengthens Immedica's geographical footprint, by introducing yet another rare disease collaboration to our network", says Anders Edvell, CEO of Immedica.

Torreya acted as a financial advisor to Immedica for this transaction.

Jack Wang, Chairman and CEO of Winhealth, comments, "Urea Cycle Disorder represents a severely underserved medical need in China, resulting in severe neurocognitive decline, coma or even death, if left untreated. We are very excited to partner up with Immedica and look forward to bringing Ravicti, an innovative therapeutic approved both in Europe and the United States, to the patients suffering from UCD in China and adjacent countries."

About Urea Cycle Disorders (UCD)

The urea cycle is a process in which waste (ammonia) is removed from the body.

Several inherited conditions can cause problems with this waste-removal process. People with a urea cycle disorder are missing a gene that makes the enzymes needed to break down ammonia in the body. As a group, these disorders occur in 1 in 30,000 newborns in the territories where Immedica has acquired rights.

Typically, symptoms such as confusion, nausea, vomiting, decreased food intake and increased sleepiness occur within the first week after birth.

About Immedica

Immedica is a fast-growing private European niche pharma group. Its headquarter is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company has direct pan-European and Middle East commercial coverage. In addition, Immedica provides some of its products to other parts of the world via a network of regional partners.

Immedica provides significant know-how and experience from commercialization of niche/specialty care products across Europe and the Middle East, and the company's management team has an outstanding track record of partnering and operating niche pharma products internationally. Immedica has capabilities to provide optimal access of specialty care medicines to patients with significant medical needs, including key areas such as regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, medical affairs, pricing & reimbursement, and product distribution.

About WinHealth

WinHealth Pharma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming at fulfilling severely unmet or underserved medical needs for patients with rare diseases and other critical medical conditions in China and surrounding regions. Since its inception, WinHealth has been committed to sourcing, developing, and commercializing innovative therapies from leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Winhealth has established long-term strategic partnerships with a variety of leading international firms and successfully built a diversified pipeline consisting of both clinical-stage and commercial-stage products. In addition to its strong development and regulatory capabilities, WinHealth has established an industry-leading commercial infrastructure covering China and adjacent markets, providing patients with faster access to novel therapeutics globally.

Contacts

WinHealth Pharma Group CO., Ltd.
Oliver Hao – CO-CEO
oliver.hao@winhealth.hk  
Phone: +86 18602108327



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WinHealth and Immedica enter agreement giving Winhealth rights to Ravicti in China and several other Asia-Pacific countries STOCKHOLM and HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Hongkong WinHealth Pharma Group CO., Ltd and Immedica Pharma AB, today announce that they have entered an agreement under which WinHealth gains the exclusive commercial rights to Ravicti …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novel Approaches are Required to Satisfy Demand for Comprehensive Cybersecurity
Talkpool completes the sale of its IoT network to Netmore and ensures national coverage for its ...
BigBrainBank disrupts financial brokerage trading ecosystem with digital bank initiative
ProMind Complex Reviews - Latest Supplement Ingredients Report
Dongshan Investments Limited - Takeover bid for Cardinal Resources Limited
The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020
Wearable Medical Devices Market to Rise at 17.7% CAGR during 2018-2026 and Earn US$ 29.6 Bn by 2026, Innovative Product Launches with Additional Assistance to Spur Growth: TMR
Governments' Focus on Curbing Urban Air Pollution to Propel Adoption of Sensor and IoT Technologies in Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: TMR
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Journeying With Love - Heartfelt Stories of GAC MOTOR's Car Owners From Around The World
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
National Business Daily: SW China's Chengdu to release opportunities in smart city governance with upcoming event
EDF Renewables - Jinko Power consortium reaches the financial closing of the world's largest solar ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Drills 244 m (800 ft) of Continuous Mineralization, Including 78.3 Meters (257 ft) ...
Orvana Reports Updated NI 43-101 for its Spanish Operation: Five Years Life of Mine Plus Additional 3.4 MT @ 3.8 G/T Gold in Inferred Resources
CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2020 Seen LIVE by More Than 70.000 People Invented by PB ACTION Eventbureau - No ...
Elevar Therapeutics Announces Licensing Agreement with Inceptua Group for Commercialization of ...
Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market to Grow as Governments Show Resilience in ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods