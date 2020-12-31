 

BlackRock Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO for the 2020 tax year.

The distributions are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 31, 2020, payable on January 6, 2021. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund
Ticker 		Reinvested
Capital Gains
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.00000
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.35680
iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.00000
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.00000
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.00000
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.00000
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.00000
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.00000
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.00000
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.00000
iShares Premium Money Market ETF(2) CMR 0.00313
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.25039
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.00000
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.00000
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.00000
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.90796
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.00000
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.00000
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 2.93568
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.00000
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.19566
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.00000
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.00000
Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 5.38497
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.00000
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.00000
Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 3.73490
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.00000
Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.22234
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.00000
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.00000
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.35671
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.00000
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.00000
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.00000
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.00000
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.00000
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.00000
iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.00000
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.11965
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.48678
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.72521
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.00000
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.00000
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.00000
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.00000
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.00000
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.00000
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.00000
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.00000
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.37391
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.00000
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.00000
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.00000
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.00000
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.00000
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.00000
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.25625
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.00000
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.00000
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.00000
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 1.65338
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.00000
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.00000
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.00000
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.00000
iShares India Index ETF XID 0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.00000
iShares MSCI EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.00000
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 2.55091
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.40557
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.04875
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.49354
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.00000
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.00000
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 5.65004
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF(2) XRB 0.10541
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.00000
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.00000
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.00000
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.03620
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.00000
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.49765
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 1.65590
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.36662
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.03688
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.14187
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.00000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.15802
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.29036
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.20384
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.00000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.00000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.00000
iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.00000

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.
(2) For iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB) and iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR) only, the distribution amount includes an income component.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About Dynamic Funds
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately US$7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.32 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$7.81 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/20.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Contact for Media: 
Maeve Hannigan 
T – 416-643-4058 
Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com


Disclaimer

