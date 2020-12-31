RLH Corporation Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Sonesta International Hotels for $3.50 Per Share in Cash; Transaction Valued at Approximately $90 Million

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, holders of RLH’s common stock will receive $3.50 per share in cash. This represents an 88% premium over the November 4, 2020, closing share price, the last trading date before Red Lion most recently provided an update on its strategic alternatives, and a 30% premium over today’s closing price prior to the transaction being announced.

DENVER, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RLH Corporation (NYSE: RLH) (“RLH” or “Red Lion”), the 10th-largest US-based hotel franchise company serving a large segment of American consumers, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement (“Merger Agreement” or “agreement”) with Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (“Sonesta”) under which RLH will be acquired by Sonesta in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $90 million. The agreement has been unanimously approved by the RLH Board of Directors.

“We are excited about unlocking shareholder value through this all-cash transaction with Sonesta,” said R. Carter Pate, Chairman of RLH. “After conducting a thorough review of strategic alternatives, the Board believes today’s announcement is in the best interest of all of Red Lion’s shareholders.”

The transaction, which is currently expected to close in the first half of 2021, is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of RLH’s shareholders, who will vote on the transaction at a special meeting on a date to be announced. The transaction is not contingent on receipt of financing by Sonesta. Upon completion of the transaction, RLH will become a privately-held company, and its common stock will no longer be listed on the NYSE.

Advisors

Jefferies LLC is serving as lead financial advisor and CS Capital Advisors, LLC is serving as financial advisor to Red Lion. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Fox Rothschild LLP are serving as legal counsel to Red Lion.

About RLH Corporation

RLH Corporation is an innovative hotel company focused on the franchising of 8 brands – Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, Signature Inn, GuestHouse Extended Stay, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn and Knights Inn. RLH maximizes return on invested capital for hotel owners across North America through relevant brands, industry-leading technology, and forward-thinking services. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.rlhco.com.