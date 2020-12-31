Histogen Announces Pricing of $14.0 Million Upsized Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that it has it has priced a public offering of an aggregate of 14,000,000 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents offered through the issuance of pre-funded warrants), together with accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 14,000,000 shares of common stock, at an effective public offering price of $1.00 per share and accompanying warrant. Each share of common stock (or common stock equivalent offered through the issuance of a pre-funded warrant) will be sold in the offering with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.00 per share, are immediately exercisable, and expire five years following the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $14.0 million, prior to deducting placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by Histogen and assuming none of the warrants issued in the public offering are exercised for cash. The offering is expected to close on or about January 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Histogen intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include continued development of products for our CCM, hECM and HSC programs, further research and development, capital expenditures and general and administrative expenses.

The securities described above are being offered by Histogen pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-251491) previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 30, 2020, and an additional registration statement on Form S-1 filed pursuant to Rule 462(b), which became automatically effective on December 30, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus and, when available, electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by email at placements@hcwco.com or by telephone at 646-975-6996.