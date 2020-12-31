 

FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.12.2020, 05:39  |  83   |   |   

The agency also provided specific guidance for inclusion/exclusion criteria for patients seeking leronlimab under eIND authorization

VANCOUVER, Washington, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has accepted the protocol submitted on December 28 for adding an open-label extension to its Phase 3 trial (“CD12”). Hospitals previously participating in the CD12 trial now have the option of enrolling additional eligible patients, with all patients receiving leronlimab. Treatment for eligible patients will continue until further notified by the FDA and/or CytoDyn.

The FDA also provided specific guidance for the benefit of physicians seeking access to leronlimab under an eIND for COVID-19 patients, which must first meet the inclusion/exclusion criteria of the CD12 study. The agency specified certain subgroups of patients will be excluded from the eIND authorization process: mild/moderate COVID-19, mechanically ventilated with PEEP <15 cmH20 with Pa02/FiO2 >150 mmHg and on vasopressors >48 hours.

Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Clinical Development for CytoDyn, stated, “We appreciate the specificity of the guidance from the FDA, as this will facilitate a prompt and efficient review and approval process for qualified patients. As the pace of this pandemic is not slowing down in the foreseeable future, providing a safe and effective treatment is the highest priority for all.”

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn, commented, “We are most thankful to the FDA for their acceptance of the open-label extension to allow access to leronlimab for eligible patients and the definitive criteria provided for the benefit of physicians considering an eIND for their COVID-19 patients.”

About Coronavirus Disease 2019
CytoDyn completed its Phase 2 clinical trial (CD10) for COVID-19, a double-blinded, randomized clinical trial for mild-to-moderate patients in the U.S. which produced statistically significant results for NEWS2. CytoDyn completed enrollment of 390 patients in its Phase 2b/3 randomized clinical trial for the severe-to-critically ill COVID-19 population and expects to release results in mid-January 2021.

Seite 1 von 4
Cytodyn Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients The agency also provided specific guidance for inclusion/exclusion criteria for patients seeking leronlimab under eIND authorization VANCOUVER, Washington, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Victory Square Provides Corporate Update on Record Year
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Year End Summary of Key Activities
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the ...
Triumph Gold Announces Additional Subscription Funds Received
Arcadis starts buyback program to repurchase up to 0.5 million shares to cover existing obligations ...
Xebec Closes Previously Announced Upsized Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
Global Care Capital Announces LOI for Acquisition of ASIC Power Company
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, Submission of 4 HIV BLAs and EUA Requests for COVID in Different Countries
25.12.20
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Until Trial Data is Unblinded
22.12.20
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) Following Full Enrollment in CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial
15.12.20
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with Severe-to-Critical COVID-19
03.12.20
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on December 10 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
02.12.20
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:05 Uhr
23.325
CytoDyn $CYDY mit Blockbuster Potential WKN: A0YHA5