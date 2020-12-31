HONKARAKENNE’S PUBLICATION SCHEDULE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2021

Honkarakenne will publish its financial results for the year 2020 on Thursday 18 February 2021.

Half year financial report for January - June 2021 will be published on Thursday 26 August 2021.

Complete Financial Statements for 2020 will be published on the company’s website www.honka.com at latest in week 12 in 2021.

Honkarakenne Oyj’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Friday 16 April 2021. The Board of Directors will give a separate invitation to the Annual General Meeting at a later date.

Honkarakenne Oyj

Marko Saarelainen

President and CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or

Leena Aalto, Vice President – Finance, CFO, tel. +358 40 769 4590, leena.aalto@honka.com

Under its Honka brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made in Finland, the companys’s own factory is located in Karstula, Finland. In 2019, the Honkarakenne Group had revenue (net sales) of MEUR 47.5, of which exports accounted for 34%. www.honka.com