 

Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 224 Proximity Stores in Taiwan

Carrefour (Paris:CA) today announces the closing of the acquisition from Dairy Farm of 224 proximity stores in Taiwan (199 Wellcome stores - average sales area of 420 sq. m - and 25 Jasons stores- average sales area of 820 sq. m) as well as a warehouse.

The acquired stores will henceforth benefit from Carrefour’s commercial policy and purchasing conditions, while Wellcome will bring its recognized expertise in fresh produce and contribute to the development of food e-commerce.

Carrefour plans to convert the Wellcome stores to the Market banner within the next 12 months, and then convert Jasons stores to a Carrefour premium banner.

This transaction is part of Carrefour’s targeted acquisitions policy, which it intends to continue.

About Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of some 12,300 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €80.7 billion in 2019. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations.
For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

