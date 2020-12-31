Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 224 Proximity Stores in Taiwan

The acquired stores will henceforth benefit from Carrefour’s commercial policy and purchasing conditions, while Wellcome will bring its recognized expertise in fresh produce and contribute to the development of food e-commerce.

Carrefour (Paris:CA) today announces the closing of the acquisition from Dairy Farm of 224 proximity stores in Taiwan (199 Wellcome stores - average sales area of 420 sq. m - and 25 Jasons stores- average sales area of 820 sq. m) as well as a warehouse.

Carrefour plans to convert the Wellcome stores to the Market banner within the next 12 months, and then convert Jasons stores to a Carrefour premium banner.

This transaction is part of Carrefour’s targeted acquisitions policy, which it intends to continue.

About Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of some 12,300 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €80.7 billion in 2019. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

