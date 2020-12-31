 

Delta Drone International relists on the ASX

Media Release 31 December 2020 at 8.30 am
   

Delta Drone International relists on the ASX 

Highlights

  • Successful merger between ParaZero and Delta Drone South Africa
  • Raised $5 million at $0.04 a share following strong support from domestic and international investors
  • Funds to be used to establish Australian operations, initially targeting local mining and agricultural industries
  • Delta Drone International well placed to take advantage of US Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) final rules for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), for Operations Over People (OOP), Remote ID, and Night Operations.
  • Name and ticker code changed to Delta Drone International Limited and DLT earlier this month

Delta Drone International Limited (ASX: DLT, Delta Drone or the Company), Australia’s first listed drones-as-a-service company, re-commences trading on the ASX today following the successful merger between world-leading drone safety company ParaZero and international drone services provider Delta Drone South Africa.

The re-listing follows a strongly supported capital raise of $5 million at $0.04 a share, resulting in a market capitalisation of $20 million. The capital raise has enabled new domestic and international investors to join the register, along with existing ParaZero shareholders.

The combined entity achieved pro forma combined revenue in CY19 of A$5.8m and a historical revenue year-on-year growth rate of 40%. Delta Drone International will provide drone services to the mining, agricultural and engineering industries through a range of contract and project services including aerial surveying and mapping, security and surveillance and blast monitoring and fragment analysis as well as safety system and compliance management. The business is built to meet the demand for fast and accurate survey data, as well as to support all the regulatory, insurance and maintenance requirements needed to run these services safely and consistently.

Funds from the capital raise will be used to expand into the Australian market, initially targeting drone services for the local mining and agricultural related industries – an addressable market in 2020 of around A$277 million in Australia alone or US$486 million globallyi.

Delta Drone is an established international provider of drone services within these sectors with operations in South Africa, Ghana and Namibia. Existing customers include South32 and Newmont Mining. The capital raise will also enable the new entity to establish an Australian headquarters and expand its operations in Southern Africa.

