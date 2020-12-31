Sanoma completes the acquisition of Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials

“I am very pleased to announce the closing of our acquisition of Santillana Spain so shortly after signing. I warmly welcome our new colleagues in Spain to Sanoma, and I am looking forward to a fast and successful integration. We see great potential in the Spanish market related both to the upcoming curriculum renewal, expected to be implemented in 2022–23, and the increasing digitalisation, which has been stimulated by higher use of remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic. We will use our experience from the highly digitalised countries we are active in and our digital platforms developed over the past 10 years to accelerate the growth of Santillana Spain over time,” says Susan Duinhoven, President and CEO of Sanoma. “This acquisition is a strong next step on our strategic path to grow our K12 learning services business in Europe. From 2021 onwards, Learning will contribute close to 70% of the Group’s earnings (operational EBIT excl. PPA) and the acquisition further strengthens our free cash flow,” she continues.

About Santillana Spain

Santillana Spain is a leading provider of learning materials, primarily textbooks, for primary and secondary education in Spain. It offers schools, students and parents recognised and reputable high-quality learning content under well-known brands, such as Santillana, Loqueleo and Richmond, which Sanoma has the right to use through exclusive license agreements. In total, K12 represents approx. 90% and primary education approx. 65% of Santillana Spain’s net sales, offering the business high resilience over-the-cycle.

Adjusted key figures of the acquired business

(pro forma, preliminarily adjusted for IFRS, unaudited)

EUR million Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 FY 2019 Net sales 63 32 2 128 Operational EBITDA 36 15 -10 50 Operational EBIT excl. PPA 30 14 -10 43

In 2019, net sales and earnings of Santillana Spain grew significantly as demand for the current curriculum K12 learning materials peaked. In 2020–21, a typical cyclical decline in market demand for K12 learning materials is expected ahead of the introduction of the new curriculum. This is expected to result in significantly lower net sales and earnings of Santillana Spain compared to 2019. The introduction of a new curriculum is expected to accelerate demand in 2022–23 as part of the enactment of a new educational law in Spain (LOMLOE).