IWBI, SandSi Announce Partnership to Increase Health and Safety within Global Sports Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and Sport and Sustainability International (SandSi), the world's largest sport and sustainability organization, announced today a joint strategic partnership to increase awareness of the need for health, wellness and safety within the global sports industry.

The International WELL Building Institute joins the National Basketball Association, Major League Soccer, international federations including Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile and Fédération Internationale de Volleyball, Formula-E Racing, and members from over 40-nations in pursuit of Sport and Sustainability International's goal to accelerate sustainability in and through sport.

"Not since the second World War has the sports industry faced such a threat to its financial viability and operations," said Allen Hershkowitz, PhD, Environmental Science Advisor, International WELL Building Institute and New York Yankees, and Chairman and Founding Director, Sport and Sustainability International. "Now, as we did then, all sports organizations must join together to fight a common enemy. This time the enemy is a deadly virus that has killed almost 2 million people, and the weapon we have to defeat it is an intensified focus on health and safety protocols. Independent science-based review of that work is essential and should be universally adopted at every sports venue."

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is the world's leading evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all facility types and is holistically focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education. Iconic buildings like the Empire State Building and Taipei 101 Tower, a substantial number of professional stadiums, including Yankee Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and Prudential Center, all of Fairfax County, Va. public schools, and portfolios of major global companies such as JPMorgan Chase, Uber, Aimbridge Hospitality, Loews Hotels, and USAA, are using the WELL Health-Safety Rating to help visitors, employees and customers alike feel more confident in getting back to business.