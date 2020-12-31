 

MOIBA supports local digital contents creators' overseas business

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.12.2020, 09:37  |  35   |   |   

Digital Contents Korea Expo 2020 was a great success.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Digital Content Korea Expo 2020,' held by Korea Mobile Internet Business Association (President Koh Jean, ′MOIBA′) to support the local digital contents companies' overseas businesses in the rising markets, ended in a great success.

'Digital Content Korea Expo 2020' provided non-contact support for the local companies' overseas businesses by promoting the participating companies through the VR Exhibition Hall, sharing local market information and strategies through online seminars, creating business through non-contact meetings, and inviting investors through IR pitching.

The latest Digital Content Korea Expo 2020 supported 50 local digital contents companies which were matched with about 200 companies from the new southern, new northern, and Middle Eastern regions for about 680 sessions of business meetings for approximately 51,000,000 USD in value.

Also, five industrial-academic-research experts gathered for a panel discussion on 'boosting the digital contents industry' and 19 experts delivered lectures on various topics related to digital contents to provide professional information. 

Not only that, supports for businesses in the rising markets were reinforced by PR channels on YouTube and Facebook targeting international buyers and VC and cooperation with other related organizations in Korea and abroad.

At the opening ceremony, the related companies* dedicated to support the local digital contents companies' overseas businesses in the rising markets also gathered for an MOU.

* (Partners of MOU) Korea VR/AR Industry Association, Korea Edutech Industry Association, Korea Artificial Intelligence Association, and Korea Mobile Internet Business Association

More information on Digital Contents Korea Expo 2020's exhibitions, Webinars, non-contact meetings, and IR pitching can be found on the Website (www.dckoreaexpo.kr).

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MOIBA supports local digital contents creators' overseas business Digital Contents Korea Expo 2020 was a great success. SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - 'Digital Content Korea Expo 2020,' held by Korea Mobile Internet Business Association (President Koh Jean, ′MOIBA′) to support the local digital …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020
Novel Approaches are Required to Satisfy Demand for Comprehensive Cybersecurity
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Britishvolt Chief Strategy Officer Isobel Sheldon Appointed OBE In New Year Honours List
Talkpool completes the sale of its IoT network to Netmore and ensures national coverage for its ...
Revision Supplement Reviews: Urgent Revision Customer Report
ProMind Complex Reviews - Latest Supplement Ingredients Report
WinHealth and Immedica enter agreement giving Winhealth rights to Ravicti in China and several ...
Dongshan Investments Limited - Takeover bid for Cardinal Resources Limited
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Forbearance Agreement
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
National Business Daily: SW China's Chengdu to release opportunities in smart city governance with upcoming event
EDF Renewables - Jinko Power consortium reaches the financial closing of the world's largest solar ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Drills 244 m (800 ft) of Continuous Mineralization, Including 78.3 Meters (257 ft) ...
CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2020 Seen LIVE by More Than 70.000 People Invented by PB ACTION Eventbureau - No ...
Orvana Reports Updated NI 43-101 for its Spanish Operation: Five Years Life of Mine Plus Additional 3.4 MT @ 3.8 G/T Gold in Inferred Resources
The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020
Novel Approaches are Required to Satisfy Demand for Comprehensive Cybersecurity
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods