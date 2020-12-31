Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 14 400 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 823 934 to 3 809 534.

Stock option plan Date Number of options/shares Exercise price (€) SOP 2010-2014 21 December 2020 6 000 26.055 SOP 2010-2014 23 December 2020 2 400 26.055 SOP 2010-2014 29 December 2020 6 000 26.055





Attachment