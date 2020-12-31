Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 14 400 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 823 934 to 3 809 534.
|Stock option plan
|Date
|Number of options/shares
|Exercise price (€)
|SOP 2010-2014
|21 December 2020
|6 000
|26.055
|SOP 2010-2014
|23 December 2020
|2 400
|26.055
|SOP 2010-2014
|29 December 2020
|6 000
|26.055
