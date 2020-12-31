 

Inaugural Shanghai Electric Cup 'Industrial App' Awards Given to 16 Outstanding Entries, Empowering Digital Innovation for Energy Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.12.2020, 10:16  |  53   |   |   

SHANGHAI, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (the "Company") (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of electric power generation equipment, industrial equipment and integration services, has recently concluded a five-month industrial innovation application competition. The inaugural 'Shanghai Electric Cup' was launched in July this year with the support of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization and the Shanghai Industrial Internet Association. Aimed at fostering an environment of digital innovation, the competition saw 140 entries from around the world take a total of 16 prizes.

logo

The first time to organize this event, Shanghai Electric took the opportunity for the company's internal and external teams to promote industrial innovation and accelerate digital transformation. The theme of the competition aimed to push applicants to develop practical applications for use in industrial settings, and called for a focus on connecting four concepts – smart cities, smart energy, smart manufacturing and smart transportation – four areas that outline the future direction of Shanghai Electric.

Of the 140 entries from domestic and international teams, the top three prizes were awarded to 16 projects, ten of which were from Shanghai Electric and six from other companies. The Company's Central Research Institute signed project incubation agreements with four of the award-winning external teams. Shanghai Electric Digital Technology (SEDT) and other six companies reached an ecosystem cooperation agreement for SEunicloud, Shanghai Electric's industrial internet platform.

About the competition and the unveiling of the winners, Shanghai Electric President, Huang Ou said, "On the path of improving our skills in 3D design and industrial applications, the extraordinary achievements of those participants we see in this year's contest are the small steps in accelerating the digital transformation of Shanghai Electric, but those joint efforts have amounted to a huge step forward for the entire company."

"From digitizing product models to business models, this competition has laid the foundation for Shanghai Electric to build a new ecosystem for SEunicloud, as well as gathered a specialized team to speed up the digital transformation of our company," he added.

Also unveiled at the awards ceremony, the upgraded SEunicloud Industrial Internet Platform 2.0 revealed improvements in terms of the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Intelligence (BI), and Creative Intelligence (CI). With these upgrades, the platform will further accelerate Shanghai Electric's digital transformation and marks yet another substantial step forward in the construction of Shanghai Electric's Industrial Internet.

The 2.0 release features a new AI big data module capable of providing data value displays and business analysis for a multitude of industrial scenarios. The upgraded Business Intelligence module utilizes fast data processing and visualization tools to produce intuitive displays and enable intelligent analysis across huge datasets. In addition, through an inbuilt visual development integrated system, the platform can be used as an InaaS (Innovation-as-a-Service) platform.

Shanghai Electric's focus on digitization and development is reflected in a consistently high R&D investment rate of over 3.4%. This number is intended to be higher for development in new industries, predicted at an increase of 6% from 2019, and investment in pre-research and development which is expected to see an increase of 11%.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1190744/Logo.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inaugural Shanghai Electric Cup 'Industrial App' Awards Given to 16 Outstanding Entries, Empowering Digital Innovation for Energy Industry SHANGHAI, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Shanghai Electric (the "Company") (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of electric power generation equipment, industrial equipment and integration services, has recently …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020
Novel Approaches are Required to Satisfy Demand for Comprehensive Cybersecurity
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Forbearance Agreement
Britishvolt Chief Strategy Officer Isobel Sheldon Appointed OBE In New Year Honours List
Talkpool completes the sale of its IoT network to Netmore and ensures national coverage for its ...
Revision Supplement Reviews: Urgent Revision Customer Report
ProMind Complex Reviews - Latest Supplement Ingredients Report
WinHealth and Immedica enter agreement giving Winhealth rights to Ravicti in China and several ...
Dongshan Investments Limited - Takeover bid for Cardinal Resources Limited
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
National Business Daily: SW China's Chengdu to release opportunities in smart city governance with upcoming event
EDF Renewables - Jinko Power consortium reaches the financial closing of the world's largest solar ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Drills 244 m (800 ft) of Continuous Mineralization, Including 78.3 Meters (257 ft) ...
CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2020 Seen LIVE by More Than 70.000 People Invented by PB ACTION Eventbureau - No ...
Orvana Reports Updated NI 43-101 for its Spanish Operation: Five Years Life of Mine Plus Additional 3.4 MT @ 3.8 G/T Gold in Inferred Resources
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods