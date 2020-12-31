 

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company") announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Circular issued to shareholders on 18 April 2008) the Company allotted 499,223 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the "New Ordinary shares") in the capital of the Company on 31 December 2020. The New Ordinary shares were issued at a price of 67.80p per Ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value less the special dividend of 9.00 pence per share paid on 30 October 2020 and the dividend of 1.95 pence per Ordinary share.

Accordingly, application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of the 499,223 new ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on 6 January 2021. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following the issue of the New Ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 31 December 2020 consists of 130,710,891 Ordinary shares of which 18,196,470 shares are held in treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 112,514,421 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

31 December 2020

Tel: 020 7601 1850


