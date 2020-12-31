 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.12.2020, 11:25  |  44   |   |   

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
           
a) Name   Lucy Reeve    
           
2 Reason for notification        
           
a) Position/status   PCA to PDMR/
Patrick Reeve Director 		   
           
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification    
           
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
  auctioneer or auction monitor    
           
a) Name   Albion Technology & General  VCT PLC  
           
b) LEI   213800TKJUY376H3KN16  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
           
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each    
           
  Identification code   GB0005581672    
           
b) Nature of the transaction   Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
           
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price Volume Amount
      £0.678 278 £188.49
d) Aggregated information        
           
  - Aggregated volume       £188.49
           
e) Date of the transaction   31 December 2020    
           
f) Place of the transaction   London Stock Exchange  

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Seite 1 von 2
Albion Technology & General VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Director/PDMR Shareholding Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”)Director/PDMR Transaction Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1Details of the person …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
MedMira Announces Product Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Year End Summary of Key Activities
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Triumph Gold Announces Additional Subscription Funds Received
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the ...
Codiak Reports Positive Initial Phase 1 Results for exoIL-12 Demonstrating Tolerability and Absence ...
Xebec Closes Previously Announced Upsized Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
Integra Resources Establishes ATM
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:28 Uhr
Director/PDMR Shareholding
10:45 Uhr
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
15.12.20
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital