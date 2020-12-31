 

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on January 26, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.12.2020   

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) ("Pacific Premier"), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank, announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Pacific Premier will also host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The conference call will be webcast live on the Webcasts page of Pacific Premier’s investor relations website, and an archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Information:

Date: Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Telephone Access: 866-290-5977 and ask to join the “Pacific Premier Bancorp” conference call

Telephone Replay (available through February 2, 2021): 877-344-7529, access code 10150509

Webcast Access: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ppbi210126.html

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks in the western region of the United States, with approximately $20 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has approximately $15 billion of assets under custody and approximately 45,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Home Owners' Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.

