 

UTStarcom Announces Executive Management and Board Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.12.2020, 12:00  |  54   |   |   

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom (“UTStarcom” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, today announced changes to the Board of Directors and executive management team intended to prepare the Company for continued growth and new opportunities in 2021 and beyond.

Dr. Zhaochen Huang, who has served as the Company’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and has also been elected to the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2021.

Mr. Tim Ti resigned as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors due to personal reasons on December 31, 2020. Mr. Ti has served as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and as a member of UTStarcom’s Board of Directors since January 2016.

Dr. Zhaochen Huang joined the Company in 2011 and has thirty years of business and management experience with various companies. He previously served as the Company’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Japan and Korea, Vice-President of Global Operations and General Manager of UTStarcom India.

"I would like to thank the Board, management team and employees for their trust and confidence in me," said Dr. Zhaochen Huang, "I look forward to the opportunity to execute on our strategy and collaborate closely with the Board, management team, engineers and service professionals to reposition the Company and realign our product and service solutions by focusing on our customers' needs and maximizing shareholder value."

"I have full confidence in Dr. Zhaochen Huang’s ability to lead UTStarcom into a new era," said Mr. Yongqing Yan, Chairman of UTStarcom’s Board of Directors. "Zhaochen's leadership and professionalism, expertise in the technology sector and deep knowledge of our business make him the ideal choice to take UTStarcom to the next level."

Yan continued, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Tim for his work in leading UTStarcom in past five years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan and India. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI). For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.
Tel: +86 571 8192 8888
Ms. Ning Jiang, Investor Relations
Email: njiang@utstar.com / utsi-ir@utstar.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Ralph Fong
Tel: +1 (415) 489-2195
Email: ralph@blueshirtgroup.com


UTStarcom Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UTStarcom Announces Executive Management and Board Changes HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - UTStarcom (“UTStarcom” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, today announced changes to the Board of Directors and executive management team intended …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
MedMira Announces Product Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Year End Summary of Key Activities
Triumph Gold Announces Additional Subscription Funds Received
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the ...
Xebec Closes Previously Announced Upsized Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
Codiak Reports Positive Initial Phase 1 Results for exoIL-12 Demonstrating Tolerability and Absence ...
Integra Resources Establishes ATM
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
UTStarcom Announces a Milestone in the Network Operating System (NOS) Cooperation Agreement

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
4
UTStarcom Holdings Corp - Lösungen für Breitbandtransport und -zugang