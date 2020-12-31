CPI Aerostructures Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020. In addition, CPI Aero has filed Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020; as a result, the company is now current with SEC financial reporting requirements and has regained compliance with the NYSE’s timely filing criteria.

“Third quarter revenue surged 30% over the second quarter as we began to ramp up production on newer defense programs. This production ramp up along with continued effective execution of our funded defense backlog drove a 38% sequential increase in revenue from defense contracts, which more than compensated for ongoing softness in our commercial aviation business. As a result, for the third quarter gross profit margin expanded 330 basis points to 16.4% and the bottom line swung $1.4 million to net income of $0.8 million,” said Douglas McCrosson, president and CEO of CPI Aero.

“Based on our solid third quarter results, we are increasingly confident in our expectations for accelerated revenue and margin improvement for the second half of 2020 compared to the first half and for revenue growth and higher operating income for 2020 compared to 2019. Looking ahead to 2021, our $183.9 million funded defense backlog gives us a high degree of confidence to affirm our previous 2021 outlook for growth in revenue, operating income and operating cash. Our demonstrated track record of competing for and winning new opportunities should help us sustain our strong backlog which will position us well for attractive long-term growth.”

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss these results. After opening remarks there will be a question and answer period. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 844-378-6486 or 412-542-4181. Please call 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the CPI Aero call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet. Additionally, a slide presentation will accompany the conference call. To listen to the live call, please go to www.cpiaero.com, click the Investor Relations section, then the Event Calendar. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to download and install any audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare pod systems, primarily for national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Forms 10-Q for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020,and September 30, 2020.

CPI Aero is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2020

(Unaudited) 2019



ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $3,589,095 $4,052,109 Restricted cash 1,380,684 1,380,684 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $239,547 as of

September 30, 2020 and $230,855 as of December 31, 2019 7,309,323 7,029,602 Contract assets 18,409,267 15,280,807 Inventory 8,742,093 5,891,386 Refundable income taxes 35,459 474,904 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 600,889 721,964 Total current assets 40,066,810 34,831,456 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,730,567 3,886,863 Property and equipment, net 2,618,887 3,282,939 Intangibles, net 281,250 375,000 Goodwill 1,784,254 1,784,254 Other assets 205,844 179,068 Total assets $47,687,612 $44,339,580 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $13,009,645 $8,199,557 Accrued expenses 3,333,335 2,372,522 Contract liabilities 2,469,441 3,561,707 Loss contract reserve 1,569,447 2,650,963 Current portion of long-term debt 5,377,559 2,484,619 Operating lease liabilities 1,821,136 1,709,153 Income tax payable 1,216 1,216 Total current liabilities 27,581,779 20,979,737 Line of credit 20,738,685 26,738,685 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,212,573 2,596,784 Long-term debt, net of current portion 7,811,467 1,764,614 Total liabilities 57,344,504 52,079,820 Shareholders’ Deficit: Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 11,926,177 and 11,818,830 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding 11,926 11,819 Additional paid-in capital 71,972,011 71,294,629 Accumulated Deficit (81,640,829 ) (79,046,688 ) Total Shareholders’ Deficit (9,656,892 ) (7,740,240 ) Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit $47,687,612 $44,339,580



CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



