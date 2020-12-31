 

CPI Aerostructures Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Third Quarter 2020 vs. Third Quarter 2019

  • Revenue of $25.6 million compared to $22.7 million;
  • Gross profit of $4.2 million compared to $1.9 million;
  • Gross margin was 16.4% compared to 8.5%;
  • Net income of $0.82 million compared to net loss of $1.3 million;
  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.07 compared to loss per diluted share of $0.11;
  • Cash used by operations was $2.4 million compared to a use of $0.65 million;
  • Total backlog as of September 30, 2020 of $536.9 million including multi-year defense contracts of $480.2 million compared to total backlog as of September 30, 2019 of $523.3 million, including multi-year defense contracts of $454.1 million;
  • Total funded backlog of $189.6 million as of September 30, 2020, of which 97% or $183.9 million is comprised of defense orders, compared to total funded backlog of $153.4 as of September 30, 2019, of which 91%, or $139.7 million is comprised of defense orders.

Nine Months 2020 vs. Nine Months 2019

  • Revenue of $62.2 million compared to $64.8 million;
  • Gross profit of $7.5 million compared to $6.7 million;
  • Gross margin of 12.0% compared to 10.3%;
  • Net loss of $2.6 million compared to a net loss of $3.1 million;
  • Loss per share of $0.22 compared to a loss per share of $0.26;
  • Cash flow used by operations of $3.3 million compared to a use of $4.0 million

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020. In addition, CPI Aero has filed Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020; as a result, the company is now current with SEC financial reporting requirements and has regained compliance with the NYSE’s timely filing criteria.

“Third quarter revenue surged 30% over the second quarter as we began to ramp up production on newer defense programs. This production ramp up along with continued effective execution of our funded defense backlog drove a 38% sequential increase in revenue from defense contracts, which more than compensated for ongoing softness in our commercial aviation business. As a result, for the third quarter gross profit margin expanded 330 basis points to 16.4% and the bottom line swung $1.4 million to net income of $0.8 million,” said Douglas McCrosson, president and CEO of CPI Aero.

“Based on our solid third quarter results, we are increasingly confident in our expectations for accelerated revenue and margin improvement for the second half of 2020 compared to the first half and for revenue growth and higher operating income for 2020 compared to 2019. Looking ahead to 2021, our $183.9 million funded defense backlog gives us a high degree of confidence to affirm our previous 2021 outlook for growth in revenue, operating income and operating cash. Our demonstrated track record of competing for and winning new opportunities should help us sustain our strong backlog which will position us well for attractive long-term growth.”  

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss these results. After opening remarks there will be a question and answer period. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 844-378-6486 or 412-542-4181. Please call 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the CPI Aero call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet. Additionally, a slide presentation will accompany the conference call. To listen to the live call, please go to www.cpiaero.com, click the Investor Relations section, then the Event Calendar. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to download and install any audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days.

About CPI Aero
CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare pod systems, primarily for national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Forms 10-Q for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020,and September 30, 2020.

CPI Aero is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Contact:
Investor Relations Counsel:
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Burfening
(212) 838-3777
cpiaero@lhai.com
www.lhai.com

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  September 30, December 31,
  2020
(Unaudited) 		  2019

  
     
ASSETS    
Current Assets:    
Cash $3,589,095   $4,052,109  
Restricted cash   1,380,684     1,380,684  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $239,547 as of
September 30, 2020 and $230,855 as of December 31, 2019 		  7,309,323     7,029,602  
Contract assets   18,409,267     15,280,807  
Inventory   8,742,093     5,891,386  
Refundable income taxes   35,459     474,904  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   600,889     721,964  
Total current assets   40,066,810     34,831,456  
     
Operating lease right-of-use assets   2,730,567     3,886,863  
Property and equipment, net   2,618,887     3,282,939  
Intangibles, net   281,250     375,000  
Goodwill   1,784,254     1,784,254  
Other assets   205,844     179,068  
Total assets $47,687,612   $44,339,580  
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT    
Current Liabilities:    
Accounts payable $13,009,645   $8,199,557  
Accrued expenses   3,333,335     2,372,522  
Contract liabilities   2,469,441     3,561,707  
Loss contract reserve   1,569,447     2,650,963  
Current portion of long-term debt   5,377,559     2,484,619  
Operating lease liabilities   1,821,136     1,709,153  
Income tax payable   1,216     1,216  
Total current liabilities   27,581,779     20,979,737  
     
Line of credit   20,738,685     26,738,685  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   1,212,573     2,596,784  
Long-term debt, net of current portion   7,811,467     1,764,614  
Total liabilities   57,344,504     52,079,820  
     
Shareholders’ Deficit:    
Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 11,926,177    
and 11,818,830 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding   11,926     11,819  
Additional paid-in capital   71,972,011     71,294,629  
Accumulated Deficit   (81,640,829 )   (79,046,688 )
Total Shareholders’ Deficit   (9,656,892 )   (7,740,240 )
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit $47,687,612   $44,339,580  


CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)


  For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
                     
  2020   2019     2020     2019  
                     
Revenue $25,576,718 $22,689,762     $62,175,872   $64,779,858  
Cost of sales 21,394,243   20,757,649     54,715,508     58,120,687  
Gross profit 4,182,475   1,932,113     7,460,364     6,659,171  
           
Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,050,644   2,806,498     8,958,986     8,259,945  
Imcome (Loss) from operations 1,131,831   (874,385 )   (1,498,622 )   (1,600,774 )
           
Interest expense                         309,008   378,195     1,085,805     1,464,376  
Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes 822,823   (1,252,580 )   (2,584,427 )   (3,065,150 )
           
Provision for income taxes 7,614   2,471     9,714     5,784  
Net loss $815,209 $(1,255,051 )   $(2,594,141 ) $(3,070,934 )
           
Income (Loss) per common share – basic $0.07 $(0.11 )   $(0.22 ) $(0.26 )
           
Income (Loss) per common share – diluted $0.07    $(0.11 )   $(0.22 )     $(0.26 )

