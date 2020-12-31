Dr. John Fahy Joins Revive Therapeutics as Scientific and Clinical Advisor for COVID-19 FDA Phase 3 Study

Dr. Fahy is the author of a recently published study, titled “Thiol-based drugs decrease binding of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to its receptor and inhibit SARS-CoV-2 cell entry” showing that thiol-based drugs, like Bucillamine, decrease the binding of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to its receptor, decrease the entry efficiency of SARS-CoV-2 spike pseudotyped virus, and inhibit SARS-CoV-2 live virus infection. The findings uncovered a vulnerability of SARS-CoV-2 to thiol-based drugs and provide rationale to test thiol-based drugs as novel treatments for COVID-19.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. John Fahy, MD, MSc, as a Scientific and Clinical advisor to the Company to assist in the expansion and the analysis of the clinical data on the ongoing U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") Phase 3 clinical trial (the "Study") to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine in patients with mild-moderate COVID-19.

Bucillamine, a cysteine derivative with two thiol groups, has been shown to be 16 times more potent as a thiol donor in vivo than N-acetyl-cysteine. Bucillamine has a well-known safety profile with over 30 years of use as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis in Japan and South Korea.

“Dr. Fahy is a distinguished clinical researcher with thiol-based drugs, such as Bucillamine, and his understanding of its mechanism of action and how it relates to SARS-CoV-2 will be valuable in assessing our interim analysis of our FDA Phase 3 study,” said Michael Frank, CEO of Revive.

Dr. Fahy stated: “I look forward to serving as a scientific and clinical advisor to Revive to evaluate the utility of Bucillamine as a novel treatment for COVID-19.”

Dr. John Fahy, MD, MSc is a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and the Department of Medicine at the University of California San Francisco and is a director of UCSF’s severe asthma clinic. He also cares for critically ill patients in the intensive care units and directs the UCSF Airway Clinical Research Center. His research receives funding from the National Institutes of Health and various foundations, as well as contracts from biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in disease mechanisms of asthma, cystic fibrosis and other airway diseases. Fahy earned his medical degree at the University College Dublin. After internal medicine training in Dublin, he completed fellowship training in pulmonary and critical care medicine at UCSF. He is the Michael S. Stulbarg Endowed Chair in Pulmonary Medicine.