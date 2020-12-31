 

Digihost Announces Acquisition of High Efficiency S19 Pro 110th Miners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCPK: HSSHF) is pleased to announce the Company’s system upgrade through the acquisition of Antminer S19 Pro 110TH miners. With the most efficient miners currently in the market, each unit utilizing a hash rate of 110TH and a power usage of 3300 watts (34W/TH), Digihost will be integrating and adding 15.4 PH to the Company’s hash rate in the next few weeks. Digihost has acquired 76 PH in additional hash rate from newer and more efficient miners since the start of the year. The Company plans to continue the acquisition of the highest performing miners, further increasing the efficiency of the Company’s operations.

Alec Amar, President of the Company, commented, “Growth and acquisition of novel technologies, coupled with our in-house investment in R&D, continues to show our dedication to increasing value for our shareholders. Timing has never been so important and we plan to double our efforts to continuously acquire top tier miners and keep Digihost’s suite of offerings at the cutting-edge of blockchain technology and cost-efficiency.”

About Digihost Technology Inc.
Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company's mining facility is located in Buffalo, N.Y., and is equipped with an 18.7MVA 115,000-kilovolt-ampere outdoor substation with an option to increase the power output to 42MVA.

For further information, please contact:

Digihost Technology Inc.
Michel Amar, Chief Executive Officer
Email: michelamar@me.com

Cautionary Statement
Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Digihost and its investee companies to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Digihost believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Digihost does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


