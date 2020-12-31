 

Selectis Health Announces 3rd Quarter 2020 Results

Niwot, Colorado., Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (Currently in a rebranding effort to Selectis Health, Inc.) (OTC: GBCS) ("Selectis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Record revenue for the third quarter of $6,320,161 (2019 $1,989,103) a growth rate of 218% year-over -year and up 23% from the previous quarter;
  • Net Income of $459,177 for the second quarter (2019 $176,582) a growth rate of 160% year-over -year;
  • Earnings Per Share for the second quarter of $.02 per share basic and diluted;
  • Net increase in Cash of $1,486,290 to a cash balance of $4,755,441 including restricted cash for the third quarter;
  • Court approved operations transfer agreement to the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Global Eastman, LLC as the operator of the Dodge Eastman facility;
  • Entered into definitive agreement to acquire the 29 licensed bed skilled nursing facility in Fairlands, Oklahoma;
  • Company received a line of credit of $500,000 and a construction loan of $750,000 to be used for renovation and capital investment in its Edwards facility from Southern Bank. Both loans carry an interest rate of 4.75% on principal balance;
  • On August 18, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the repurchase for redemption of 443,431 shares of common stock for $75,385 or $0.17 per share in a privately negotiated transaction. The redemption has been completed and the shares of common stock cancelled.

Lance Baller, President and CEO, said, "During the third quarter, we were able to complete a number of actions all to the benefit of the Company: we completed the operations transfer of our Eastman facility out of receivership; this is a strong property that will become a great facility for the community, and for our bottom line. The previous operator had not been paying taxes nor rent, and we were able to secure the facility and its operations at a significant discount. The Company was please it was able to negotiate in a private transaction the repurchase of shares during the quarter and at a respectable price. After being 9 months behind on financials, we are currently up to date on all SEC filings of our quarterly reports. We look forward to the completion of the corporate rebranding effort and filing our annual report. We will continue to build out the management team in the coming months to ensure our managed growth. Unfortunately, similar to others in our industry, Covid-19 was a factor during the quarter, specifically at our Tulsa facilities which resulted in a lower than anticipated impact to our census and bottom line. We had a higher-than-normal amount of write offs of bad receivables from the transfer of operations in 2019. On the whole, we are very pleased with the new direction the company is moving towards, and I look forward to 2021 and the improvements we are beginning to deploy.”

SUMMARY OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    September 30, 2020     December 31, 2019  
    (Unaudited)        
ASSETS                
Property and Equipment, Net   $ 37,617,777     $ 36,394,587  
Cash and Cash Equivalents     4,316,683       641,215  
Restricted Cash     438,758       351,298  
Accounts Receivable, Net     1,903,579       1,188,100  
Investments in Debt Securities     24,387       24,387  
Intangible Assets     -       15,258  
Goodwill     1,076,908       379,479  
Prepaid Expenses and Other     682,200       883,839  
Total Assets   $ 46,060,292     $ 39,878,163  
                 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                
Liabilities                
Debt, Net of discount of $428,835 and $493,353, respectively   $ 39,334,439     $ 36,954,184  
Debt – Related Parties, Net of discount of $4,213 and $0, respectively     1,120,787       1,025,000  
Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities     3,403,398       1,241,573  
Accounts Payable – Related Parties     9,900       32,156  
Dividends Payable     7,500       7,500  
Lease Security Deposit     250,000       251,100  
Total Liabilities     44,126,024       39,511,513  
Commitments and Contingencies                
Equity                
Stockholders’ Equity                
Preferred Stock:                
Series A - No Dividends, $2.00 Stated Value, Non-Voting; 2,000,000 Shares Authorized, 200,500 Shares Issued and Outstanding     401,000       401,000  
Series D - 8% Cumulative, Convertible, $1.00 Stated Value, Non-Voting; 1,000,000 Shares Authorized, 375,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding     375,000       375,000  
Common Stock - $0.05 Par Value; 50,000,000 Shares Authorized, 26,971,094 and 27,441,040 Shares Issued and Outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     1,348,554       1,372,052  
Additional Paid-In Capital     10,344,542       10,385,417  
Accumulated Deficit     (10,333,388 )     (11,962,220 )
Total Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity     2,135,708       571,249  
Noncontrolling Interests     (201,440 )     (204,599 )
Total Equity     1,934,268       366,650  
Total Liabilities and Equity   $ 46,060,292     $ 39,878,163  

See accompanying notes to unaudited consolidated financial statements.

3

GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

    Nine Months Ended     Three Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
                         
Revenue                                
Rental Revenue   $ 1,628,904     $ 2,789,220     $ 484,299     $ 963,645  
Healthcare Revenue     13,673,323       2,089,386       5,835,862       1,025,458  
Total Revenue     15,302,227       4,878,606       6,320,161       1,989,103  
Expenses                                
General and Administrative     1,723,153       891,031       1,007,383       320,195  
Property Taxes, Insurance and Other Operating     8,757,802       1,596,835       3,771,827       703,816  
Provision for (Recovery of) Debts     229,799       -       (34,091 )     -  
Acquisition Costs     209,946       6,771       181,292       6,771  
Depreciation and Amortization     1,174,899       969,834       406,796       323,983  
Total Expenses     12,095,599       3,464,471       5,333,207       1,354,765  
Income from Operations     3,206,628       1,414,135       986,954       634,338  
Other (Income) Expense                                
Gain on Warrant Liability     -       (2,785 )     -       (27 )
Gain on Extinguishment of Debt     (80,400 )     -       -       -  
Gain on Sale of Investments     -       (1,069 )     -       -  
Gain on Proceeds from Insurance Claim     -       (324,018 )     -       (53,754 )
Interest Income     (465 )     (26,248 )     (465 )     (19,245 )
Interest Expense     1,633,002       1,595,363       516,431       524,503  
Total Other (Income) Expense     1,552,137       1,241,243       515,966       451,477  
Net Income     1,654,491       172,892       470,988       182,861  
Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests     (3,159 )     7,231       (4,311 )     1,221  
Net Income Attributable to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc.     1,651,332       180,123       466,677       184,082  
Series D Preferred Dividends     (22,500 )     (22,500 )     (7,500 )     (7,500 )
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders   $ 1,628,832     $ 157,623     $ 459,177     $ 176,582  
Per Share Data:                                
Net Income per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders:                                
Basic   $ 0.06     $ 0.01     $ 0.02     $ 0.01  
Diluted   $ 0.06     $ 0.01     $ 0.02     $ 0.01  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:                                
Basic     27,352,220       27,228,919       27,202,449       27,438,076  
Diluted     27,726,628       27,228,919       27,202,449       27,438,076  

For Further Information Contact:
Brandon Thall
investors@selectis.com


