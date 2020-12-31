Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
At the close of business Wednesday 30 December 2020:
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 953.7p
- including income, 953.9p
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 938.6p
- including income, 938.8p
For further information, please contact: -
|Alliance Trust PLC
|Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320
Notes
- Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
- The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
- The dividend of 3.595p, due to be paid on 31 December 2020, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 3 December 2020, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.
