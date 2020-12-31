 

Waturu Holding A/S – Financial calendar 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.12.2020, 13:37  |  39   |   |   

Company announcement nr. 49
Fredericia, December 31st. 2020


Waturu Holding A/S – Financial calendar 2021

Financial calendar Waturu Holding A/S – 2021

March 26th 2021 Publication of the Annual Report 2020

April 23th 2021 Annual General Meeting

August 27th 2021 Half-Year report


About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company that develops innovative water technology for heating or treatment of water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for domestic hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings.

Waturu Holding A/S is the main shareholder in the medico company Watgen Medical A/S, which works with technology for the treatment of chronic wounds as well as inflammation.

Waturu Holding A/S is also the main shareholder in the aquaculture technology company Aquaturu A/S - which works with technology that can reduce bacteria, algae and parasites in production water for land-based fish farming.


Further information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle

Certified Adviser
Tofte &amp; Company ApS
Christian IX Gade 7, 3 rd ,
1111 København
Phone.: +45 71961030
Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com
Website: toftecompany.com

Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Important links:

Websites:
www.waturu.com
www.watgenmedical.com
www.aquaturu.com

Financial reports:
www.waturu.com/documents
Further press related news:
www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/
www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/













Waturu Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Waturu Holding A/S – Financial calendar 2021 Company announcement nr. 49Fredericia, December 31st. 2020 Waturu Holding A/S – Financial calendar 2021 Financial calendar Waturu Holding A/S – 2021March 26th 2021 Publication of the Annual Report 2020April 23th 2021 Annual General …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MedMira Announces Product Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Triumph Gold Announces Additional Subscription Funds Received
Xebec Closes Previously Announced Upsized Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
Integra Resources Establishes ATM
GATX Corporation Acquires Tank Container Lessor Trifleet Leasing
BlackRock Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares ETFs
Saga Pure ASA: Private placement in Horisont Energi
Sorrento Announces the Submission of a Marketing Authorization Application to COFEPRIS (Mexico) for ...
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
Waturu Holding A/S – Information to investors