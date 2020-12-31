Waturu Holding A/S – Financial calendar 2021
Company announcement nr. 49
Fredericia, December 31st. 2020
Waturu Holding A/S – Financial calendar 2021
Financial calendar Waturu Holding A/S – 2021
March 26th 2021 Publication of the Annual Report 2020
April 23th 2021 Annual General Meeting
August 27th 2021 Half-Year report
About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company that develops innovative water technology for heating or treatment of water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for domestic hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings.
Waturu Holding A/S is the main shareholder in the medico company Watgen Medical A/S, which works with technology for the treatment of chronic wounds as well as inflammation.
Waturu Holding A/S is also the main shareholder in the aquaculture technology company Aquaturu A/S - which works with technology that can reduce bacteria, algae and parasites in production water for land-based fish farming.
Further information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com
Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle
Certified Adviser
Tofte & Company ApS
Christian IX Gade 7, 3 rd ,
1111 København
Phone.: +45 71961030
Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com
Website: toftecompany.com
Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Important links:
Websites:
www.waturu.com
www.watgenmedical.com
www.aquaturu.com
Financial reports:
www.waturu.com/documents
Further press related news:
www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/
www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/
Waturu Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare