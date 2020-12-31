 

DarkPulse Inc Appoints Director for APAC and MENA

Latest appointment will establish a physical presence for the company in India and Dubai

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” or the “Company”), a technology-security company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure for applications in border security, railroad, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, and mine safety, today announced it has appointed Mr. Faisal Farooqui as its Director for Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) and Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) global regions. Mr. Farooqui will establish sales operations for MENA and APAC regions. He is responsible for establishing India & Dubai offices for the company while tasked with building an engineering and sales team.

“The company recognizes the market potential in the respective regions as both territories continue to build and upgrade their infrastructure,” said Dennis O’Leary, Chairman and CEO of DarkPulse. “The appointment of Mr. Faisal Farooqui is a direct result of the company’s desire to enter the global infrastructure monitoring market.”

The Company continues to explore additional potential opportunities in strategic locations worldwide with the goal of accelerating the adoption of its DarkPulse Technology Products and expand its global market position.

About DarkPulse, Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company’s technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components, train rails and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company’s ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.

