EEStor Corporation Provides Update on Ongoing Transactions

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EEStor Corporation (TSX.V: ESU) (“ EEStor ” or the “ Corporation ”) is pleased to provide the following update on certain ongoing corporate transactions:

The licensing and acquisition of GreenNH3 patented technology continues to progress, and technical due diligence for this stage has now been completed. The Corporation expects to finalize definitive documentation for the transaction shortly, following which regulatory approval will be sought.

Private Placement

The Corporation intends to complete an offering (the “Offering”) of 400,000 units (each, a “Unit”) by way of non-brokered private placement. The Units will be offered at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $20,000. Each “Unit” will consist of one common share of the Corporation, and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of twenty-four months.

No finders’ fees or commissions will be paid in connection with completion of the Offering. All securities issued by the Corporation in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Completion of the Offering remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Debt Settlements

The Corporation has reached agreements with two arms-length creditors (the “Creditors”) to settle outstanding indebtedness (the “Indebtedness”) totaling $43,708. The Indebtedness relates to working capital loans previously provided to the Corporation by the Creditors.

In accordance with the agreements, the Corporation will settle indebtedness of $23,723 owing to one of the Creditors through the issuance of 395,383 units at a deemed price of $0.06 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation, and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.06 for a period of twenty-four months.

The Corporation will also settle indebtedness of $19,985 owing to the other Creditor through the issuance of 399,700 units at a deemed price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation, and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of twenty-four months.