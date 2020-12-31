Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Commencement of Dosing in Phase 2 Clinical Study of LX9211 in Post-Herpetic Neuralgia

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX), announced today the commencement of patient dosing in RELIEF-PHN 1, a Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center clinical study of LX9211 for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. LX9211 is a potent oral small molecule inhibitor of adaptor associated kinase 1 (AAK1).



“We are pleased to commence dosing in our second proof-of-concept study of LX9211,” said Praveen Tyle, Ph.D., executive vice president of research and development. “People who develop shingles often suffer with persistent pain for months to years after the rash clears with limited treatment options. We believe LX9211 has the potential to offer a novel therapeutic approach to treating post-herpetic neuralgia. We look forward to completing this study and our other proof-of-concept study of LX9211 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain toward the end of next year.”