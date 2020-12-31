 

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Commencement of Dosing in Phase 2 Clinical Study of LX9211 in Post-Herpetic Neuralgia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.12.2020, 14:00  |  64   |   |   

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX), announced today the commencement of patient dosing in RELIEF-PHN 1, a Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center clinical study of LX9211 for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. LX9211 is a potent oral small molecule inhibitor of adaptor associated kinase 1 (AAK1).

“We are pleased to commence dosing in our second proof-of-concept study of LX9211,” said Praveen Tyle, Ph.D., executive vice president of research and development. “People who develop shingles often suffer with persistent pain for months to years after the rash clears with limited treatment options. We believe LX9211 has the potential to offer a novel therapeutic approach to treating post-herpetic neuralgia. We look forward to completing this study and our other proof-of-concept study of LX9211 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain toward the end of next year.”

About the RELIEF-PHN 1 Study

RELIEF-PHN 1 is a Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multicenter study evaluating the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of LX9211 in the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. The study is designed to enroll approximately 74 patients at approximately 30 clinical sites. The primary efficacy endpoint under evaluation is the change from baseline (Day 1) to Week 6 in Average Daily Pain Score (ADPS), based on the 11-point numerical rating scale (NRS).

About LX9211

LX9211 is a potent, orally delivered, selective small molecule inhibitor of AAK1. Lexicon identified AAK1 in its target discovery efforts as a promising approach for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and identified LX9211 and another development candidate in a neuroscience drug discovery alliance with Bristol-Myers Squibb from which Lexicon holds exclusive development and commercialization rights. Preclinical studies of LX9211 demonstrated central nervous system penetration and reduction in pain behavior in models of neuropathic pain without affecting opiate pathways. LX9211 has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the development in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain.

16.12.20
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Enters Data Collaboration With AC Bioscience
11.12.20
Lexicon Announces Offering of Common Stock
11.12.20
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Receives Fast Track Designation From the FDA for LX9211 for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain

17.12.20
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Aktie WKN: 936717 ISIN: US5288721047